Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Semtech by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,148,000 after purchasing an additional 502,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Semtech by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,706,000 after purchasing an additional 34,775 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,036,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,126 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 47.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,272,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,227,000 after acquiring an additional 411,081 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 231.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,001,000 after acquiring an additional 853,082 shares during the period. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $80,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,691 shares of company stock worth $2,523,409. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMTC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,120. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.01. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $194.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

