Secure Trust Bank’s (STB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 1,899 ($25.78) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,587 ($21.54) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,587 ($21.54) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,848 ($25.08) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,730.25 ($23.49).

STB stock opened at GBX 1,377.50 ($18.70) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £256.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,305.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,247.33. Secure Trust Bank has a 52-week low of GBX 870 ($11.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,420 ($19.28).

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

