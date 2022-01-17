Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Short Interest Update

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,694,900 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the December 15th total of 1,099,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 584.4 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SECYF. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.39.

OTCMKTS:SECYF opened at $4.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $5.30.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

