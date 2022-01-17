Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $1,997,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 24.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at $994,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 11.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 174,605 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $15,353,000 after acquiring an additional 18,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 67.4% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $85,892,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.48.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $109.20 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $58.35 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.69.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

