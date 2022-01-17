Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Now Covered by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of SBCF opened at $39.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.84. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $40.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.84 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $298,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3,160.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,228,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,478 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 58,873.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,323,000 after purchasing an additional 769,475 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 187.3% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 352,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,932,000 after buying an additional 230,068 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,106,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,854,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 118.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,721,000 after buying an additional 170,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

