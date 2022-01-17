Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Short Interest Up 94.2% in December

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2022

Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 94.2% from the December 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of SLGD opened at $1.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. Scott’s Liquid Gold has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.03.

Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter.

Scott’s Liquid Gold Company Profile

Scott’s Liquid Gold, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of household and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Household Products, Personal Care Products, and Corporate. The Household Products segment includes Wood Care, Floor Restore, Kids N Pets and Messy Pet; and Biz and Dryel.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Scott's Liquid Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scott's Liquid Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.