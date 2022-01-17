Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Short Interest Up 94.2% in December

Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 94.2% from the December 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of SLGD opened at $1.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. Scott’s Liquid Gold has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.03.

Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter.

Scott’s Liquid Gold, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of household and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Household Products, Personal Care Products, and Corporate. The Household Products segment includes Wood Care, Floor Restore, Kids N Pets and Messy Pet; and Biz and Dryel.

