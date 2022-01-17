Scott White Sells 46,438 Shares of Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U) Stock

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U) Director Scott White sold 46,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total value of C$107,431.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 366,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$847,074.69.

Shares of IVQ.U opened at C$1.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$98.98 million and a PE ratio of -1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.27. Invesque Inc has a 52-week low of C$1.26 and a 52-week high of C$3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.51.

Get Invesque alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on IVQ.U. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Invesque from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Invesque from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.