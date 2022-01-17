Scotiabank Trims H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Target Price to C$15.25

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$18.25 to C$15.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HRUFF. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.25.

OTCMKTS HRUFF opened at $10.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.86. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $13.88.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended investment company. The firm engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties and development properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, Industrial and Residential.

