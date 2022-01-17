Scotiabank Downgrades Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enerplus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of ERF opened at $11.95 on Thursday. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $359.21 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 41.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.49%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the third quarter worth about $4,262,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $492,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Enerplus by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,174,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,396,000 after buying an additional 259,054 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Enerplus by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 359,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 154,879 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Enerplus by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,544,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after buying an additional 269,278 shares during the period. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

