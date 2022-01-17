Scorum Coins Achieves Market Cap of $769,231.36 (SCR)

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Scorum Coins has a market capitalization of $769,231.36 and $2,838.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00061090 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00068423 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.72 or 0.07594222 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,470.01 or 1.00296926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00068542 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007769 BTC.

About Scorum Coins

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Scorum Coins

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scorum Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

