Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.12.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Schneider National alerts:

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $958,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $1,036,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schneider National by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Schneider National by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 410.7% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

SNDR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.57. 24,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,600. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.01. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.82.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.