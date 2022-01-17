Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €200.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($163.64) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($204.55) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €154.00 ($175.00) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($148.86) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €161.92 ($184.00).

SU stock opened at €162.98 ($185.20) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €163.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €151.45. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($86.75).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

