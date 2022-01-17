Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Update

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the December 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHLRF opened at $253.00 on Monday. Schindler has a twelve month low of $245.20 and a twelve month high of $330.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.36.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

