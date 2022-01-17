Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Update

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the December 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SHLRF opened at $253.00 on Monday. Schindler has a twelve month low of $245.20 and a twelve month high of $330.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.36.
Schindler Company Profile
