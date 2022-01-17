Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 5.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 0.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,819,000 after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 47.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $746,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $254.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09 and a beta of -0.22. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.07.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $134.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 66.24%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

