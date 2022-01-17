Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 328 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $43,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 83.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Edward Jones cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $796.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $796.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $687.44.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $678.87 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $710.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $668.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $629.12.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.