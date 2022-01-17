Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 342 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Newmont by 15.8% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Newmont by 15.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,723,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,612,000 after acquiring an additional 358,368 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Newmont by 20.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after acquiring an additional 40,526 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its position in Newmont by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 269,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 598.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEM opened at $61.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.98 and its 200-day moving average is $58.06. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $376,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $244,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,517,425. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

