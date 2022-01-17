Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, an increase of 141.8% from the December 15th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Santos in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Santos stock opened at $5.09 on Monday. Santos has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $6.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.90.

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

