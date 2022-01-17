Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) & State Street (NYSE:STT) Critical Comparison

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) and State Street (NYSE:STT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Santa Cruz County Bank has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, State Street has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Santa Cruz County Bank and State Street’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Santa Cruz County Bank $55.91 million 3.61 $17.55 million $4.84 9.80 State Street $12.08 billion 3.14 $2.42 billion $6.79 15.28

State Street has higher revenue and earnings than Santa Cruz County Bank. Santa Cruz County Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than State Street, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Santa Cruz County Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of State Street shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of State Street shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Santa Cruz County Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. State Street pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Santa Cruz County Bank pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. State Street pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. State Street has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. State Street is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Santa Cruz County Bank and State Street, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santa Cruz County Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A State Street 0 4 8 0 2.67

State Street has a consensus target price of $108.09, indicating a potential upside of 4.16%. Given State Street’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe State Street is more favorable than Santa Cruz County Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Santa Cruz County Bank and State Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santa Cruz County Bank 30.72% N/A N/A State Street 21.27% 11.13% 0.83%

Summary

State Street beats Santa Cruz County Bank on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Santa Cruz County Bank

Santa Cruz County Bank engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate; Land and Construction; Commercial and Industrial; Agricultural Land, Real Estate and Production; and Consumer. The company was founded by Richard Alderson, Kenneth R. Chappell, David V. Heald, Stuart Mumm, Joseph Anzalone, Kate Chen, Fred Chen, Mark Holcomb, George Ow, Jr., Tila Bañuelos Guerrero, Marshall Delk, Steven G. John, Louis Rittenhouse, Victor Bogard, George R. Gallucci, Mateo Lettunich, Frank Saveria, Anthony Campos, Rebecca Campos, Thomas N. Griffin, Robert Lockwood, Robert Yonts, Bjorg Yonts, Charles Canfield, William J. Hansen, and William Moncovich on September 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, CA.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics. The Investment Management business provides services through State Street Global Advisors, which provides a broad array of investment management, investment research and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds and other sophisticated investors. It offers strategies for managing financial assets, including passive and active, such as enhanced indexing, using quantitative and fundamental methods for both the U.S. and global equities and fixed-income securities. The company was founded in 19

