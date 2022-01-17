Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $287.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SDVKY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a research note on Thursday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter worth $444,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,301,000 after buying an additional 59,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

SDVKY stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.66. 105,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,420. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. Sandvik AB has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.32%. Analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

