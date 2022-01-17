Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

SZGPY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Salzgitter from €32.00 ($36.36) to €28.50 ($32.39) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Salzgitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of SZGPY remained flat at $$4.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Salzgitter had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 14.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salzgitter will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.

