Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.50.
SZGPY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Salzgitter from €32.00 ($36.36) to €28.50 ($32.39) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Salzgitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.
Shares of SZGPY remained flat at $$4.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.26.
Salzgitter Company Profile
Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.
