Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €134.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been given a €134.00 ($152.27) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €137.00 ($155.68) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($138.64) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($142.05) target price on shares of Safran in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €125.55 ($142.67).

EPA SAF traded up €0.44 ($0.50) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €112.80 ($128.18). The company had a trading volume of 611,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €109.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €110.67. Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($76.33) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($104.95).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

