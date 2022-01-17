Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of CorVel worth $5,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CorVel by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,848,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,284,000 after buying an additional 310,653 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 80,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,079,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,967,000 after purchasing an additional 37,917 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,457,000. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $192.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.10. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $97.39 and a 12 month high of $213.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 0.86.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $157.74 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 7,500 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.88, for a total transaction of $1,401,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,811 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,979. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

