Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.96 Million Stock Position in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,157 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.29% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMOT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 51.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 119.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 39.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. 58.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMOT opened at $39.37 on Monday. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $579.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.72.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $103.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

