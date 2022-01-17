Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of ABM Industries worth $6,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 54.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $45.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $36.31 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.32.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.94%.

A number of research firms have commented on ABM. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, December 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

