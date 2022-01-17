Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 17,012 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,596 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,012 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.28% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $6,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 362,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,409,000 after buying an additional 92,921 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $1,187,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.8% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $391,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

ANF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

NYSE:ANF opened at $34.14 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average of $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

