Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Rush Enterprises worth $9,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 24.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 4,599.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after buying an additional 192,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 13.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $107,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $1,018,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,001 shares of company stock worth $2,466,952. Company insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUSHA opened at $56.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

RUSHA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

