ROOBEE Price Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $9.55 million and $1.45 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00014421 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.84 or 0.00315656 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000445 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 48.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000173 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars.

