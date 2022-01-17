Rocket Vault-RocketX Market Capitalization Hits $10.42 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded flat against the US dollar. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a market cap of $10.42 million and approximately $761,116.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Profile

RVF is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,625,493 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault-RocketX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault-RocketX using one of the exchanges listed above.

