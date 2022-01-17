RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,052 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RLJ. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RLJ shares. Robert W. Baird raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $14.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.99.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. RLJ Lodging Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 178.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1.69%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

