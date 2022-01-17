Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.00

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. During the last week, Rigel Finance has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.40 or 0.00005630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rigel Finance has a market cap of $10,080.58 and $17.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00062003 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00070149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.09 or 0.07627090 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,624.69 or 0.99967100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00069039 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007817 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance’s genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

