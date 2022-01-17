RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Acquires $75,582.00 in Stock

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $75,582.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Keith Holdsworth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RF Industries alerts:

On Wednesday, January 12th, Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 400 shares of RF Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,932.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 3,014 shares of RF Industries stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $22,996.82.

NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $7.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.06. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $9.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of RF Industries in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RF Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 22,258.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of RF Industries during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of RF Industries during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 323.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 36,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in RF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.