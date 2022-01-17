Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Red Rock Resorts, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report released on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Securities analyst B. Jonas expects that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

RRR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $48.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 2.44.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The business had revenue of $414.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

