Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Douglas Emmett, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $35.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.50. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 100.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 320.01%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,654,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,871,000 after purchasing an additional 290,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,222,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,614,000 after acquiring an additional 537,407 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,371,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,107 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,797,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,484,000 after acquiring an additional 600,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,539,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,584,000 after acquiring an additional 256,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

