Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $15.80 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.5% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.74.

Apple stock opened at $173.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,834 shares of company stock worth $29,713,256. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

