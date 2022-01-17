Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CURO Group (CURO)

CURO Group (NYSE: CURO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/10/2022 – CURO Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Curo Group Holdings Corp. operates as a consumer finance company. It offers unsecured and secured installment, open-end and single-pay loan services as well as renders other customer service, robust operating systems, call center and a track record services. The Company operates primarily in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash and Avio Credit. Curo Group Holdings Corp. is based in WICHITA, United States. “

1/7/2022 – CURO Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Curo Group Holdings Corp. operates as a consumer finance company. It offers unsecured and secured installment, open-end and single-pay loan services as well as renders other customer service, robust operating systems, call center and a track record services. The Company operates primarily in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash and Avio Credit. Curo Group Holdings Corp. is based in WICHITA, United States. “

1/4/2022 – CURO Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Curo Group Holdings Corp. operates as a consumer finance company. It offers unsecured and secured installment, open-end and single-pay loan services as well as renders other customer service, robust operating systems, call center and a track record services. The Company operates primarily in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash and Avio Credit. Curo Group Holdings Corp. is based in WICHITA, United States. “

12/30/2021 – CURO Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $29.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/30/2021 – CURO Group is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – CURO Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Curo Group Holdings Corp. operates as a consumer finance company. It offers unsecured and secured installment, open-end and single-pay loan services as well as renders other customer service, robust operating systems, call center and a track record services. The Company operates primarily in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash and Avio Credit. Curo Group Holdings Corp. is based in WICHITA, United States. “

11/18/2021 – CURO Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $26.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CURO opened at $16.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.87. The company has a market cap of $670.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.73. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $209.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 21.26%.

In other news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $18,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $43,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,093,104 shares of company stock worth $19,728,035 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in CURO Group during the second quarter valued at $323,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in CURO Group by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 20,924 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CURO Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CURO Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in CURO Group by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. 38.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

