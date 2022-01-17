RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.61% of RCI Hospitality worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,013,000 after acquiring an additional 18,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in RCI Hospitality by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in RCI Hospitality by 393.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 64,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in RCI Hospitality by 6,086.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 35,421 shares in the last quarter. 53.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RICK opened at $84.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.18. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $94.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.03 million, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.99.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.91. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $54.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

