Raymond James Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DNA. HSBC initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ginkgo Bioworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.44.

Shares of NYSE:DNA opened at $5.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $15.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.45.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth about $3,511,109,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,331,539,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,054,722,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $912,171,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

