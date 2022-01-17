Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 40,062 Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,062 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Senseonics by 883.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 169,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 152,008 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Senseonics by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 338,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 215,800 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Senseonics by 67,960.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 207,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 207,280 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the 3rd quarter worth $741,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Senseonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.95.

In other Senseonics news, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $370,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony R. Raab sold 136,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $345,441.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 257,536 shares of company stock valued at $793,134. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $2.84 on Monday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.44.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS).

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.