Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,869 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 872.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,118,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,648,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,441 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 224.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,192,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,874 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 66.4% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,781,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,370,000 after acquiring an additional 711,013 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FXI opened at $38.12 on Monday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $54.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.05.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.