Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $611,000 Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 548.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 14.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

In related news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 21,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $5,572,199.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,480 shares of company stock worth $21,101,047 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $239.85 on Monday. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $75.81 and a 52 week high of $341.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.41, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.50.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SITM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.