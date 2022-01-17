Raymond James & Associates Trims Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,718 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SL Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.1% during the third quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 29,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $32.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of -134.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.97 and a 200 day moving average of $31.65. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $34.73.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently -820.80%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.30.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

