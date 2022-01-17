Raymond James & Associates Sells 3,863 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $118.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.83 and a 200-day moving average of $112.94. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $85.13 and a 52 week high of $123.10.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.