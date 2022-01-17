Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,085 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.32% of Viking Therapeutics worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 156,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. 48.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VKTX opened at $4.24 on Monday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $331.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VKTX shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

