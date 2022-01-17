Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.24% of Newtek Business Services worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEWT. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the third quarter worth approximately $2,995,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the third quarter worth approximately $874,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 120.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 21,580 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 116.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 149.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT opened at $27.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.73. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $38.78. The company has a market cap of $627.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 81.22%. The company had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newtek Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

