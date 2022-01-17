Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 88.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.3% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,204,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,118,000 after purchasing an additional 626,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 63.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,664,000 after acquiring an additional 516,796 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,912,000 after buying an additional 147,216 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,280.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 153,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after buying an additional 142,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 61.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,635,000 after buying an additional 139,260 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $74.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12-month low of $60.26 and a 12-month high of $121.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.47.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $294.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.04) EPS. Analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

