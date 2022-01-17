Raymond James Analysts Give Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) a C$11.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$11.50 price objective on Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BLN. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. raised shares of Blackline Safety from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackline Safety presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.83.

CVE BLN opened at C$8.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Blackline Safety has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88.

In other news, insider DAK Capital Inc. acquired 49,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$340,165.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,334,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$85,104,498.18. Insiders bought a total of 53,300 shares of company stock worth $366,796 over the last ninety days.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

