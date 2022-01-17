Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Truist

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target reduced by Truist from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised Range Resources from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Range Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Range Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.68.

NYSE RRC opened at $21.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. Range Resources has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average is $18.88.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $305,098.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Range Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,294,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $675,329,000 after buying an additional 451,426 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,298,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,208,601 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $185,761,000 after purchasing an additional 313,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Range Resources by 79.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,877,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $81,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Range Resources by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,267,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,523,000 after purchasing an additional 138,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

