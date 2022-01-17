Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $3.74 Million Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,956 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,957 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of KB Home worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KBH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in KB Home by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $7,118,290.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 24,393 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $995,966.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 352,032 shares of company stock valued at $14,837,469. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $49.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.90. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76. KB Home has a twelve month low of $34.92 and a twelve month high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.