Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,863 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 51,728 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

BEN stock opened at $35.27 on Monday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average is $32.26.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.49%.

Several research firms have commented on BEN. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

