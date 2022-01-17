Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,806 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 189.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 28.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 15.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $286.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.74 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.55.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.25, for a total transaction of $287,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.29, for a total value of $320,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,459 shares of company stock worth $12,791,207 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.00.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

